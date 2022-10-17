General Staff: Russia hands out draft notices in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson oblasts
September 24, 2022 8:44 am
In the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, Russian occupying forces are sending mobilization notices to men of conscription age with Russian passports, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its latest update. According to the General Staff, these men have renounced their Ukrainian citizenship and received Russian passports.
