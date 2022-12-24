General Staff: Russia forces elderly people to receive Russian passports in occupied Kherson Oblast
December 4, 2022 8:56 pm
Russian forces in occupied Skadovsk are forcing pensioners to get Russian passports in order to receive their payments, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 4.
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on July 13 that the EU won't recognize Russian passports issued to Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories.
The simplified procedure was previously used to hand out Russian passports in Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, where Russia has distributed almost a million passports since 2019.
