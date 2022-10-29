General Staff: Russia fires up to 25 airstrikes on Ukraine over past 24 hours
October 29, 2022 7:44 am
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 29 that Russian forces have also launched four missile strikes and more than 70 attacks with MLRS.
Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force shot down two Su-25 attack aircraft, one Mi-8 helicopter and one Russian UAV, the General staff said.
