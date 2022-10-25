Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 25, 2022 7:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 25 that Russian forces have also launched three missile strikes on Ukraine and carried out over 25 attacks with MLRS.Ukraine reportedly struck 12 concentrations of Russian weapons and military equipment, two strongholds, and the location of an anti-aircraft missile system.

