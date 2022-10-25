General Staff: Russia fires 11 airstrikes on Ukraine over past 24 hours
This item is part of our running news digest
October 25, 2022 7:50 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 25 that Russian forces have also launched three missile strikes on Ukraine and carried out over 25 attacks with MLRS.Ukraine reportedly struck 12 concentrations of Russian weapons and military equipment, two strongholds, and the location of an anti-aircraft missile system.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.