Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, January 28, 2023

General Staff: Russia continues conducting offensives in 3 areas.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 28, 2023 11:05 pm
Share

Russia continues conducting offensive operations toward Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka, Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Jan. 28.

The General Staff reported earlier in January that Russia concentrated its efforts on capturing the entirety of Donetsk Oblast.

On the morning of Jan. 28, Russia launched a missile attack on Kostyantynivka, a town in Donetsk Oblast, killing three people and injuring 14 more. 

The General Staff said Russian troops also shelled Kostyantynivka 15 times using multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces hit three temporary bases of Russian troops, two Russian command posts, and two positions of Russian air defense systems, the General Staff said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK