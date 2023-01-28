General Staff: Russia continues conducting offensives in 3 areas.

Russia continues conducting offensive operations toward Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka, Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Jan. 28.

The General Staff reported earlier in January that Russia concentrated its efforts on capturing the entirety of Donetsk Oblast.

On the morning of Jan. 28, Russia launched a missile attack on Kostyantynivka, a town in Donetsk Oblast, killing three people and injuring 14 more.

The General Staff said Russian troops also shelled Kostyantynivka 15 times using multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces hit three temporary bases of Russian troops, two Russian command posts, and two positions of Russian air defense systems, the General Staff said.