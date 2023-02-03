Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, February 3, 2023

FT: US expected to send Ukraine longer-range smart bombs in new aid package

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 2, 2023 11:54 pm
Share

The next batch of U.S. military aid for Ukraine that could be announced on Feb. 3 is expected to include ground-launched small-diameter bombs (GLSDB), people familiar with the matter told Financial Times.

Launched from different rocket launchers, including HIMARS, the new smart weapon has a range of 150 kilometers (94 miles), which is farther than any bomb the U.S. has provided to Ukraine. 

So far, the U.S. has refused to supply Ukraine with long-range MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and GLSDB missiles over concerns that Kyiv would use the systems to strike targets inside of Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 28 Ukraine needs longer-range missiles, including ATACMS, to stop “Russian terror.” On Feb. 2, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine can guarantee not to use long-range weapons against targets inside Russia.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK