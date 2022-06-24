The International Legion of Defense of Ukraine on June 4 wrote on Facebook that the foreign soldiers are from the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, and France. Their names are Ronald Vogelaar, Michael O’Neill, Björn Benjamin Clavis, and Wilfried Blériot. “We wish to remember and honor our fallen brothers, who traveled to Ukraine to join the bravest of the brave and fight shoulder to shoulder with the defenders of Ukraine,” the legion said.