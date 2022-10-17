Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Foreign Ministry calls for sanctions against Russian nuclear power company Rosatom

October 5, 2022 11:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry published a statement on Oct. 5, urging Western allies to impose sanctions on Russia's state nuclear operator Rosatom, "companies and institutions affiliated with it" and called on IAEA member states to limit cooperation with Russia.

The ministry's statement comes after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree making an illegal order to transfer Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar into Russian property.

"We strongly condemn this crime, which further increases the risks and threats in the field of nuclear security caused by the Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," the ministry said.

