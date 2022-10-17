Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Forbes estimates Russia's Oct. 10 missile strikes cost $400-700 million

October 11, 2022 12:25 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia launched 84 cruise missiles and 24 drones all across Ukraine on Oct. 10, with an average total value of $400-700 million, according to Forbes.

While the exact type of each missile launched is currently unknown, it was reported that Kh-101, Kh-555, Caliber, Iskander, S-300, and Tornado-S missiles were used in the attacks.

Forbes calculated the cost based on the assumption that most of the missiles Russia launched were the expensive and highly accurate Kh-101, S-300, and Tornado-S missiles, while the remaining were aimed at overloading Ukraine's air defenses. 

The last large-scale missile attack on numerous Ukraine cities took place between June 25-26, when Russia launched 60-80 missiles with a total cost of $150-200 million, Forbes estimated at the time. 

