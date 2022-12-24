Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Forbes estimates Russia's Dec. 5 missile strikes cost $400-500 million

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 6, 2022 5:44 pm
A police officer stands next to a Russian missile downed by Ukraine's Air Defense amid another mass strike on Ukraine on Dec. 5, 2022, in Kyiv Oblast. Ukraine's Air Force said it had downed 60 out of 70 Russian missiles launched at energy infrastructure across Ukraine on Dec. 5, 2022. (Andrii Nebytov/Telegram)

Russia fired 38 Kh-101 and Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles, as well as 22 sea-launched Kalibrs and nine assorted air-launched missiles across Ukraine on Dec. 5, with a total value of $400-500 million, according to Forbes Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Moscow had fired over 70 cruise missiles during its sixth mass attack on Ukraine’s energy system on Dec. 5. Ukraine shot down over 60 of them, according to the military. However, the strike killed at least four people and caused emergency blackouts across the country.

Russia began its campaign targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Oct. 10. So far, Russia has launched six large-scale attacks on Ukraine – on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, Nov. 15, Nov. 23, and Dec. 5. The previous attacks have killed dozens of civilians in total and caused power and water outages across the country.

In late November, Forbes Ukraine estimated that Russia has spent $82 billion on war with Ukraine since Feb. 24, which is a quarter of its annual budget.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
