Friday, November 25, 2022

Forbes estimates Russia has spent $82 billion on war with Ukraine since Feb. 24.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 4:12 am
During nine months of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has spent $82 billion on war, which is a quarter of its annual budget, according to Forbes

They calculated that Russia used 10,000 to 50,000 shells per day in the war, and the average price of a Soviet-caliber shell is about $1,000. It brings Russia's spending to more than $5.5 billion on artillery supplies alone. Russia has also fired over 4,000 missiles into Ukraine. The average cost of one Russian missile is $3 million. 

Russia has also lost 278 combat aircraft, with an average cost of $18 million, and 261 helicopters, with an average cost of $10.4 million. The total losses of Russian aviation amount to $8 billion. 

