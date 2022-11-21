Explosions reported north of Russian-occupied Melitopol
November 21, 2022 2:39 am
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said late on Nov. 20 that three explosions were heard north of Russian-occupied Melitopol, near the railway station in Vesele village. No additional information was provided.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.