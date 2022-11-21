Support us
Monday, November 21, 2022

Explosions reported north of Russian-occupied Melitopol

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 21, 2022 2:39 am
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said late on Nov. 20 that three explosions were heard north of Russian-occupied Melitopol, near the railway station in Vesele village. No additional information was provided.


