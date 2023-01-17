Explosions reported in Russia's Belgorod
January 17, 2023 2:58 am
Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod and Belgorod district early on Jan. 17, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported via Telegram. According to Gladkov, air defense had been activated. No damages or casualties were reported.
Belgorod is located on the Seversky Donets River some 40 kilometers north of the border with Ukraine.
