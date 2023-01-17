Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Explosions reported in Russia's Belgorod

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 17, 2023 2:58 am
Share

Explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod and Belgorod district early on Jan. 17, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported via Telegram. According to Gladkov, air defense had been activated. No damages or casualties were reported. 

Belgorod is located on the Seversky Donets River some 40 kilometers north of the border with Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK