Explosions reported in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad regions, Odesa
March 9, 2023 3:07 am
Explosions were reported in the city of Odesa, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts and the southern Mykolaiv region overnight on March 9.
Air raid alert has been on in all Ukrainian regions at 3 a.m.
Kyiv Oblast military administration warned residents about possible air threats and said air defense is ready to protect the region. They also urged residents to remain in shelters.
According to preliminary information, Russian forces launched drones and missiles against Ukraine.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief