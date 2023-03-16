Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Explosions reported in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad regions, Odesa

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 9, 2023 3:07 am
Explosions were reported in the city of Odesa, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts and the southern Mykolaiv region overnight on March 9. 

Air raid alert has been on in all Ukrainian regions at 3 a.m. 

Kyiv Oblast military administration warned residents about possible air threats and said air defense is ready to protect the region. They also urged residents to remain in shelters.  

According to preliminary information, Russian forces launched drones and missiles against Ukraine. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

