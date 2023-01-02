Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 2, 2023

Explosions reported in Kyiv overnight on Jan. 2

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 2, 2023 12:45 am
Explosions were reported in Kyiv overnight on Jan. 2. Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed that air defense has been active in the capital and Kyiv Oblast. 

Air raid alerts have been on in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. 

