Explosions reported in Kyiv overnight on Jan. 2
January 2, 2023 12:45 am
Explosions were reported in Kyiv overnight on Jan. 2. Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed that air defense has been active in the capital and Kyiv Oblast.
Air raid alerts have been on in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member