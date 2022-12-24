Governor: Air defense at work in Kyiv Oblast amid drone attack
December 19, 2022 4:09 am
Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram that the air defenses in Kyiv Oblast were operating "due to a Russian attack."
Kuleba also asked residents to stay in shelters as the "drone attack continues."
Air alerts were sounding in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad oblasts, as well as in the city of Kyiv, at the time of the attack.
