Governor: Explosions reported in Kharkiv
October 21, 2022 8:22 am
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that numerous explosions were heard in the city early on Oct. 21. An industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of the attack, and five people. The rescue operation is ongoing.
