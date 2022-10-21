Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Explosions reported in Kharkiv

October 21, 2022 8:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that numerous explosions were heard in the city early on Oct. 21. An industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of the attack, and five people. The rescue operation is ongoing. 

