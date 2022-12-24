Explosions heard in Kyiv on Dec. 13
December 14, 2022 6:48 am
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko confirmed that there had been explosions in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district.
Emergency services are on their way, Klitschko said. He did not provide any further details.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.