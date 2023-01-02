Expert: 50-70 people die from COVID-19 in Ukraine weekly

From 50 to 70 Ukrainians die from confirmed COVID-19 cases every week, Fedir Lapii, head of the National Group of Experts on Immunoprophylaxis, told Suspilne on Jan. 2. He added that 90% of these people are over 60 years old.

He said that the statistics may be higher as not all cases are known to medics and called the current situation with coronavirus in Ukraine “threatening.”

Mykhailo Radutskyi, the chairman of the parliament’s committee on health issues, told Suspilne that there had been a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization.

“If we compare the week before last and the last one, there was an increase of 3,000 people who have contracted COVID-19,” said Radutskyi.

At the same time, the rate of vaccination has dramatically dropped, according to the committee head.

Last week only 47,000 Ukrainians were vaccinated even though Ukraine has 8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine stored in warehouses.