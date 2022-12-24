Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

EU will give Ukraine 200 transformers, 40 heavy generators to support energy sector.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 11:23 pm
The announcement was made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

"Each of these generators can provide uninterrupted power to a small to medium-sized hospital," she said. 

Moscow launched a large-scale missile strike on Ukraine on Nov. 23, primarily targeting energy infrastructure. The attack caused emergency blackouts in all Ukrainian regions and parts of neighboring Moldova.

It was Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15

