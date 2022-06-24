Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 17, 2022 11:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung has obtained a draft of the European Commission's reconstruction plan for Ukraine. Money from member states and international partners would be allocated under “strict conditions, such as fighting corruption and reform efforts by the Ukrainian government," according to the plan. The plan also envisages that the reconstruction of Ukraine's war-torn infrastructure may take more than 10 years. Damage caused by the war to Ukraine is estimated at hundreds of billions of euros, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
