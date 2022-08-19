Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 19, 2022 7:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Anitta Hipper, Spokesperson of the European Commission for Home Affairs, Migration and Internal security said that the end of August meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers will be informal but will likely include a discussion on the Russian tourist visa ban. Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson will visit Finland and Latvia in early September to “further discuss with the authorities and understand challenges on the ground” for the two member states that supported the visa ban.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
