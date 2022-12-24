Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Estonia’s President: Peace between Ukraine, Russia possible ‘only after aggression is defeated'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 19, 2022 4:27 pm
Share

Estonian President Alar Karis said there was no need to talk about peace or ceasefire in Ukraine before Russia is defeated, the media outlet ERR reported on Dec. 19. 

"Peace is possible only when aggression is completely defeated and (Russian) war criminals are brought to justice," added Karis. "The most important thing is to provide military assistance to Ukraine so that the country wins this war," he added.

Estonia has been supporting Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Estonia also approved a new military aid package for Ukraine in October that included winter gear, equipment, and ammunition. 

The Estonian parliament condemned Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories and voted to declare Russia "a terrorist regime" on Oct. 18.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK