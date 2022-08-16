Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEstonia removes Soviet WWII monuments

August 17, 2022 1:37 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the move is intended to prevent their use by Russia to sew disinformation and stoke tensions amongst the Estonian population, nearly a quarter of which are Russian speakers. “We know the Russian Federation and its security services want to foment tensions here in Estonia,”  she said. “Hostile forces have always used the monuments to spread disinformation.” 

