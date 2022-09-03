Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalErdogan tells Putin his country could be a facilitator around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

September 3, 2022 4:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Turkey could play a facilitating role in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine. Earlier, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's integrity was violated several times.

