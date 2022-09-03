Erdogan tells Putin his country could be a facilitator around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 3, 2022 4:05 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Turkey could play a facilitating role in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine. Earlier, Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's integrity was violated several times.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.