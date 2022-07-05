“Negotiations are going ahead so that this grain, and sunflower oil, everything can reach the world," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a joint press conference in Ankara with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Politico reports. Draghi said that Turkey had "a central role" in the plan. "That role is to guarantee the security of ships, and ensure that the ships don’t carry arms,” Draghi added.