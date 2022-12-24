Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Emergency power outages introduced across Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 16, 2022 11:21 am
Ukrainian authorities have implemented emergency electricity cut–offs across the entire country due to Russian missile strikes on energy facilities on Dec. 16, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office.

Tymoshenko said that energy facilities were hit in several Ukrainian oblasts during Russia's latest mass missile strike on Ukraine.

Russia launched the seventh large-scale attack targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine on the morning of Dec. 16.

At least two people were killed and five were injured by the strike, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

Tags: Dec. 16 attacks
