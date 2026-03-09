KI logo
War

At least 1 killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a building destroyed by a Russian ballistic missile overnight of March 7, 2026, in Kharkiv. (Kharkiv Oblast Administraion / Telegram)

At least one people was killed and twelve others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on March 9.

Two ballistic missiles and 197 Russian long-range attack drones — including 120 Shahed-type drones — were launched at Ukraine over the last day, the Air Force reported.

161 of the drones were shot down or jammed, while the other 36 and two ballistic missiles struck their targets.

In Kharkiv, rescue work was completed on the ruins of the building struck with a Russian ballistic missile overnight on March 7, with the final death toll standing at ten, including two children.

One more person was injured in the village of Slatyne over the previous day, Kharkiv Oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, one Ukrainian civilian was killed in the village of Shabelkivka and three injured in the front-line city of Druzhkivka, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Russian drones wounded four Ukrainian civilians in front-line parts of Sumy Oblast, local authorities said.

According to regional authorities, one person was wounded in Kherson Oblast, as Russian forces continued to strike settlements on the bank of the Dnipro River with artillery, drones, and glide bombs.

Three civilians were wounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said, as 36 settlements came under attack.

