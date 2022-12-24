Education Minister: Russian missile attacks have damaged or destroyed over 390 education facilities since Sept. 1.
December 10, 2022 7:00 am
Education Minister Serhii Shkarlet added that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, more than 2,800 education facilities have been damaged or destroyed.
