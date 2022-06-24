Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that even though the Netherlands is not formally at war with Russia, it is “practically our war too.” “Ukraine must win, that is really important. In any case, we must ensure that we do everything we can to bring them closer to that victory,” Rutte said, as cited by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. He also said that the Dutch people must be prepared to bear the consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Those consequences also affect our wallets. But we must do that for our safety and our freedom,” he added.