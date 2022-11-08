Donetsk Oblast Governor: Russia strikes Kramatorsk, injures a child

Russian troops hit the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 8, wounding an eight-year-old boy and damaging a local school and residential buildings nearby, according to the oblast governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

“Kramatorsk is under enemy fire far from the first time — and we can be sure it will not be the last. The Russians will continue to attack the city until we drive them out of our land,” said Kyrylenko.

Donetsk Oblast Governor urged civilians, especially families with children, to evacuate from the region.