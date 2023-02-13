Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Monday, February 13, 2023

Deputy PM: Russian forces are draining Kakhovka Reservoir

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 13, 2023 5:20 am
Russia is deliberately draining the Kakhova Reservoir, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Feb 12.

“This is ecocide,” Vereshchuk said. “The occupiers are draining the Kakhovka Reservoir. It’s a threat to the environment, water supply, and agriculture of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.”

The Kakhovka Reservoir is a source for cooling of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. 

“Even though the decreased water level does not pose an immediate threat to nuclear safety and security, it may become a source of concern if it is allowed to continue,” International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said.

NPR reported, citing satellite imagery it obtained, that the reservoir has reached its lowest point in three decades.

