Death toll of Russia's Nov. 23 missile strike on Kyiv rises to 3.

The information was provided by the Kyiv city military government. The attack damaged a two-story building, according to the government.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that nine people had been wounded as a result of Russia’s attack on Kyiv.

Klitschko said earlier that Russia hit an infrastructure facility in the capital. Several explosions were heard in different parts of the city.

On Nov. 23, Russia launched a new wave of massive missile strikes across Ukraine. The attack is Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15.

They resulted in power outages across Ukraine, including in Kyiv.