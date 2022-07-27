Death toll of Russian attack on Vinnytsia grows to 25.
July 19, 2022 2:14 pm
According to Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Serhiy Borzov, a woman died in the hospital from sustained injuries. 54 people injured by the attack remain hospitalized, eight of them in critical condition. A Russian missile strike hit downtown Vinnytsia on July 14. "What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?" said President Volodymyr Zelensky after the attack.