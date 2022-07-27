Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalDeath toll of Russian attack on Vinnytsia grows to 25.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 19, 2022 2:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Serhiy Borzov, a woman died in the hospital from sustained injuries. 54 people injured by the attack remain hospitalized, eight of them in critical condition. A Russian missile strike hit downtown Vinnytsia on July 14. "What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?" said President Volodymyr Zelensky after the attack.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok