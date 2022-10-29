Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia hit again by Russian strikes.

October 29, 2022
According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, the facilities were hit in the afternoon of Oct. 29. The exact weapons used and facilities damaged are so far unknown, but no casualties were recorded, according to the acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoliy Kurtiev.

