CNN: US to announce purchase of surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine.
June 27, 2022 6:44 am
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce the purchase of an advanced, surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine as early as this week, reports CNN, citing a source familiar with the announcement. The missile defense system, or NASAMS system, can strike targets over 100 miles (170 km) away, according to the source.