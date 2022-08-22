Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCNN: US opposes blanket visa ban for Russians.

August 22, 2022 10:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
CNN quoted a State Department spokesperson writing that "the US wouldn’t want to close off pathways to refuge and safety for Russia’s dissidents or others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. We’ve also been clear that it is important to draw a line between the actions of the Russian government and its policies in Ukraine, and the people of Russia."

