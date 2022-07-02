CNN: US believes Russia does not have sufficient forces to control Kherson Oblast.
July 2, 2022 7:49 am
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said the Kremlin “faces rising partisan activity in southern Ukraine,” which may serve as a growing challenge to Russia’s attempts to control temporarily occupied regions. Another U.S. official said Russia likely does not have sufficient forces in Kherson Oblast, especially considering its dedication of troops to Donbas.