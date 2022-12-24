Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
CNN: Defense secretary says US is not preventing Ukraine from developing long-range strike capabilities

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 7, 2022 6:54 am
“We are not working to prevent Ukraine from developing their own capability,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Dec. 6. Austin's comment followed Ukraine’s new long-range striking ability, which came into focus on Dec. 5 with attacks on air bases located hundreds of kilometers from the nearest Ukrainian territory, demonstrating the ability to evade Russian air defenses and hit with precision. 

