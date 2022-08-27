CIT: Russia moves newly created 3rd Army Corps to Ukraine.
August 27, 2022 10:52 pm
The Conflict Intelligence Team reported the movement of Moscow's military equipment to Russia's Rostov region neighboring occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast. The spotted equipment includes the Buk surface-to-air missile system and a batch of T-80 and T-90 tanks.
