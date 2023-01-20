Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, January 20, 2023

CIA director makes unannounced visit to Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 20, 2023 5:27 am
Share

CIA Director William J. Burns briefed President Volodymyr Zelensky on his forecast of Russia’s upcoming military plans, the Washington Post reports, citing a U.S. official.

“Director Burns traveled to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian intelligence counterparts as well as President Zelenskiy and reinforced our continued support for Ukraine and its defense against Russian aggression,” the U.S. official told the Washington Post. 

During his visit at the end of last week, Burns also met with Ukraine’s intelligence officials.

According to the newspaper, they all discussed how long Ukraine could count on continued aid from the U.S. and Western allies after the Republicans won the majority in the House of Representatives.

Reportedly, Zelensky and his officials left last week’s meeting with the feeling that U.S. support for Ukraine “remains strong,” the Washington Post said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 500 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK