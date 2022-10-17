Charles Michel calls for EU countries to allow in fleeing Russians
September 24, 2022 12:29 pm
European Council President Charles Michel said in an address to the UN General Assembly that the EU should demonstrate an “openness to those who don’t want to be instrumentalized by the Kremlin.” Michel noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “partial mobilization” announcement on Sept. 21 has changed the dynamic of war, reports Politico.
