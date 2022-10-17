Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 24, 2022 12:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
European Council President Charles Michel said in an address to the UN General Assembly that the EU should demonstrate an “openness to those who don’t want to be instrumentalized by the Kremlin.” Michel noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “partial mobilization” announcement on Sept. 21 has changed the dynamic of war, reports Politico.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
