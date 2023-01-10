Canada to buy NASAMS air defense system for Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Jan. 10 that Canada would buy a U.S.-made NASAMS surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine.

"Canada's NASAMS donation will help Ukraine strengthen its air defense systems against destructive air attacks on military sites, critical civilian infrastructure, and population centers," the country's Department of National Defence said.

Following the statement, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Canadian Prime Minister's "true leadership in standing for democracy and human rights" and protecting the Ukrainian sky."

Since Russia began its massed missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian critical infrastructure in October, the provision of air defense has been vital for the security of Ukraine's economy and civilian lives.

NASAMS procured for us by Canada will be a strong shield for our cities and citizens," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

In late November, the U.S. Army awarded a $1.2 billion contract to Raytheon Technologies for six National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) for Ukraine.