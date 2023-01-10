Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Canada to buy NASAMS air defense system for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 10, 2023 11:21 pm
Share

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Jan. 10 that Canada would buy a U.S.-made NASAMS surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine.

"Canada's NASAMS donation will help Ukraine strengthen its air defense systems against destructive air attacks on military sites, critical civilian infrastructure, and population centers," the country's Department of National Defence said.

Following the statement, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Canadian Prime Minister's "true leadership in standing for democracy and human rights" and protecting the Ukrainian sky."

Since Russia began its massed missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian critical infrastructure in October, the provision of air defense has been vital for the security of Ukraine's economy and civilian lives. 

NASAMS procured for us by Canada will be a strong shield for our cities and citizens," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

In late November, the U.S. Army awarded a $1.2 billion contract to Raytheon Technologies for six National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) for Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK