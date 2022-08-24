British Defense Minister: Combined Russian casualties at 80,000 troops in war against Ukraine
August 24, 2022 5:34 pm
U.K. Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Aug. 24 that Russia is in a “very fragile” position. "We pretty much accept, well, we do accept, the sort of observations of Russian losses to be – if you combine deaths, injuries, desertions – over 80,000 of their armed forces. That’s 80,000 in six months compared to 15,000 they lost in a decade in Afghanistan," Wallace told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.
