U.K. Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Aug. 24 that Russia is in a “very fragile” position. "We pretty much accept, well, we do accept, the sort of observations of Russian losses to be – if you combine deaths, injuries, desertions – over 80,000 of their armed forces. That’s 80,000 in six months compared to 15,000 they lost in a decade in Afghanistan," Wallace told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.