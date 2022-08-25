Borrell: 'We must be ready to pay the price for our common freedom and security'
August 25, 2022 7:02 am
In a statement on Aug. 24, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that as Ukrainians pay with their lives, Europeans should be prepared to pay in their own way, despite increasing living costs caused by the war.
