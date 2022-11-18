Support us
Friday, November 18, 2022

Borrell: Peace in Ukraine not possible until Russian troops leave Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 18, 2022 12:50 pm
Moscow, however, doesn't demonstrate any signs of readiness to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Reuters on Nov. 17. "It is Russia who has to make peace possible, the aggressor has to withdraw if he wants a sustainable peace," Borrell said.

This resolute support was put in question by the comments of the U.S. chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, speaking at the Economic Club of New York on Nov. 9. 

"When there's an opportunity to negotiate when peace can be achieved, seize it," said Milley. Following it, U.S. officials reportedly scrambled to assure Ukrainians that there was no intention to push Ukraine into a peace deal before Russian forces were expelled from Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
