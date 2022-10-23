Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 23, 2022 11:43 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson abandoned his bid for Tory leadership on Oct. 23, as he is falling behind former U.K. finance minister Rishi Sunak. Johnson said, “in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do.” “You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”

