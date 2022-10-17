Bloomberg: Russian billionaire Abramovich met Saudi Prince for Russia-Ukraine POW exchange
September 24, 2022 3:19 am
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia in August as part of negotiations that led to a large prisoner exchange on Sept. 21 in which Russia released 215 POWs, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly asked President Joe Biden earlier in March not to sanction Abramovich as he could serve as an intermediary in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
