externalWSJ: Zelensky asked Biden not to sanction Russian oligarch Abramovich yet to facilitate peace talks.

March 23, 2022 10:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
As U.S. sanctions against Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich were to go out along with the sanctions from the U.K. and EU, President Volodymyr Zelensky asked U.S. President Joe Biden to hold off the measure, the Wall Street Journal reported citing unnamed sources. Zelensky allegedly said that Abramovich could be an intermediary in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
