Blinken: Ukraine can use US-provided weapons 'to regain occupied territories'

September 27, 2022 9:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to CNN, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sept. 27 that Ukraine "would be able to use" the weapons provided by the U.S. to regain its territory, including in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts where Russia held its sham referendums. 

"I've also been equally clear that Ukraine has the absolute right to defend itself throughout its territory, including to take back the territory that has been illegally seized in one way or another by Russia," Blinken said as quoted by CNN.

Earlier today, Russian leaders declared that nearly 100% of the people living in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts voted to join Russia in sham referendums. Blinken said that the U.S. "will never recognize the annexation of Ukrainian territory by Russia."

Kyiv said that Russia's illegal annexation votes would not change Ukraine's counteroffensive plans and that there would be no peace talks in case these "referendums" take place.

